Football World Reacts To Alabama's Big Transfer Loss

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 08: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts to a play during the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide typically don't lose too many key players to the transfer portal.

But the Crimson Tide have lost one on Sunday night. Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden, who caught six touchdown passes this season, announced his transfer decision on Sunday evening.

The former four-star recruit is heading to Oregon.

"Happy birthday Grandma🤞🏽 COMMITTED🦆💚," he announced on Sunday night.

That's a big get for the Ducks and a major loss for the Crimson Tide.

"This Is HUGE. Lanning bringing them SEC boys to Oregon," one fan wrote.

"How much money does Oregon have? Damn!" one fan added.

"Oregon lands its second transfer portal commitment of the day. This time it is the talented Alabama WR," another fan added.

It'll be interesting to learn any details of this transfer decision moving forward, because the Crimson Tide typically don't lose players like this.