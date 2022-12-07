Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major Coaching Loss

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 07: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on against the Clemson Tigers during the first quarter in the College Football Playoff National Championship at Levi's Stadium on January 07, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Alabama has sustained a lot of tough coaching losses over the course of the Nick Saban dynasty.

Now, they'll have to sustain another one.

Alabama's co-defensive coordinator, Charles Kelly, is leaving the school to team up with Deion Sanders at Colorado.

"Per multiple sources, Colorado is hiring Alabama associate defensive coordinator Charles Kelly to be the defensive coordinator for Deion Sanders' staff in Boulder," Brian Howell reported on Wednesday night.

This is a big hire for Deion Sanders and a big loss for Nick Saban's staff.

It's going to be interesting to see how the Crimson Tide handle this loss.

"Charles Kelly was a part of national championship staffs at Florida State (2013) and Alabama (2020). Has also worked at Tennessee and Georgia Tech in recent years," one fan wrote.

"That’s a great hire by Deion. Charles Kelly is a great recruiter, great coach and one of the best people you’ll ever meet in the CFB world," one fan wrote.

"Sounds like the Mike Zimmer rumors were just that. Maybe he ends up there as an analyst or another capacity, but it will Charles Kelly as DC. Great hire! Spent the last 4 years in Bama with Saban. With Sean Lewis and Kelly on board, Prime’s staff is coming together nicely," one fan added.

It's a pretty impressive staff overall.

Alabama is set to play Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl this year. Colorado went 1-11 on the season.