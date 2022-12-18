Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major Transfer Sunday

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 15: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on during the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium on October 15, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tennessee won the game 52-49. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images) Donald Page/Getty Images

No college football program has been hit harder by transfers this year than Alabama.

The Crimson Tide have lost some key members of their team to the portal. On Sunday, one of Alabama's top transfers announced his decision.

Kyree Jackson, a former top recruit, is leaving Alabama to transfer to Oregon.

Fans are taking to social media to react to Jackson's transfer on Sunday afternoon.

"BOOM! Ducks land former Alabama CB Khyree Jackson. Huge addition to the defensive back room,' one fan wrote.

"Oregon scores Transfer Portal commitment from Alabama CB Khyree Jackson," another fan wrote.

Jackson took to social media with a post of his own on Sunday afternoon.

Alabama, meanwhile, missed out on the College Football Playoff this year, losing a couple of regular season games for the first time in a while.

The Crimson Tide will have to reload at some key positions moving forward, too.