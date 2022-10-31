Football World Reacts To Arch Manning Decision News

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 02: Arch Manning #16 of Isidore Newman High school throws the ball against Hanhville Highschool on September 02, 2022 in Boutte, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Arch Manning, the No. 1 overall quarterback recruit in the 2023 class, has already decided where he'll be playing his college football. He committed to the University of Texas earlier this year.

But the five-star quarterback recruit has now made another big decision regarding his future.

Manning will reportedly be enrolling early at Texas this January.

"This shouldn't come as a surprise but future Longhorn QB Arch Manning has decided to early enroll in January. Arch heavily considered delaying his enrollment & defending his team's state basketball title but is eager to learn from Steve Sarkisian & join his teammates in 2023," Anwar Richardson reports.

College football fans have taken to social media to react to the decision news.

"Planning to succeed takes time to plan," one fan wrote.

"Between Ewers and Arch, Flood should have a new HC job in no time!" one fan added.

"No surprise. Does an incoming QB have a chance to play / start I’d they don’t enroll early?" one fan added.

"Smart man! always good to early enroll!!" one fan added on social media.

Will Arch Manning make an impact right away?