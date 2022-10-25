Football World Reacts To Arch Manning Record News

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 02: Arch Manning #16 of Isidore Newman High school throws the ball against Hanhville Highschool on September 02, 2022 in Boutte, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Arch Manning is now the Isidore Newman all-time leader in passing touchdowns with 129.

Manning, a five-star Texas Longhorn commit, snapped the record previously held by 2015 alum Jay Tyler over the weekend. He had previously passed his famous uncles Peyton and Eli on the Newman all-time TD list.

“I was at all of Jay’s games,” Manning said Friday, via NOLA.com. “He was a playmaker everywhere. It’s fun to be in the same conversation with him and I’m just glad we got the win tonight.”

Manning still has more time to add to his record as well.

"The Texas Longhorns commit owns every passing and TD record at Newman now. Arch Manning isn’t done. Two regular season games, and the playoffs," tweeted FOX 8's Garland Gillen.

Texas fans are giddy about the prized passer's record-setting performance.

"Can’t wait to see @ArchManning droppin’ dimes for @CoachSark & @TexasFootball !! #HookEm," said Blake Hoagland.

Manning, who threw for 258 yards and four touchdowns on Senior Night last week, will be back in action this Friday when Newman takes on M.L. King Charter.