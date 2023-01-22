Football World Reacts To Arch Manning's Practice Throw

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 02: Arch Manning #16 of Isidore Newman High school throws the ball against Hanhville Highschool on September 02, 2022 in Boutte, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

To the excitement of Texas fans, Arch Manning has arrived.

The five-star quarterback recently enrolled, and Longhorns fans are giddy to see him eventually steer the offense. All it took was a video of Manning throwing a football in shorts against an invisible defense to fuel their anticipation.

Justin Wells of Inside Texas posted footage of Manning slinging a dart to wide receiver DeAndre Moore. Most practice throws should look good, but fans still gushed over the footage.

"Absolute cannon," one fan wrote.

"He might take some [work] as a freshman," another fan speculated.

"Damn... I'm seeing the future play out before my eyes," a Longhorns fan said.

"Let’s go! If he comes in and works he might be 1," a fan suggested.

Everyone should probably take a deep breath. Give the 17-year-old a little time to find an ID lanyard and get acclimated to life away from home.

Expectations are through the roof for the nation's top recruit, and his last name won't help contain the hype.