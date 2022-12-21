Football World Reacts To Big Ten's Major 5-Star Transfer

EAST LANSING, MI - NOVEMBER 02: A general view of Spartan Stadium during a game between the Michigan State Spartans and the Michigan Wolverines on November 2, 2013 in East Lansing, Michigan. Michigan State won the game 29-6. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Michigan State scored a major transfer commitment on Wednesday.

Former Texas A&M defensive lineman Tunmise Adeleye, who entered the portal earlier this month, announced his decision to join the Spartans on Wednesday.

"Giving out favors held me back," Adeleye wrote on Twitter. "Standing on business now."

Rivals rated Adeleye as a five-star prospect and the No. 25 overall recruit from the class of 2021. He recorded six tackles in two games for the Aggies this year before suffering a season-ending injury.

Michigan State formally welcomed the 6-foot-4, 294-pound defensive end to its school with a Twitter hype video.

Others celebrated the massive addition, which gives the Spartans a formidable defensive line next year.

Adeleye also visited Miami and Cal before choosing the Big Ten program. He initially committed to Ohio State out of high school in Katy, Texas, before joining the Aggies instead.

The sophomore has four years of collegiate eligibility remaining. Per 247Sports, Adeleye ranked No. 19 among all players in the transfer portal.