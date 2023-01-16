Football World Reacts To Big Ten's Notable Firing

STATE COLLEGE, PA - SEPTEMBER 15: The Penn State Nittany Lions marching band preforms before the start of the Nittany Lions game against the Navy Midshipmen at Beaver Stadium on September 15, 2012 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

We had a notable assistant coach firing in the Big Ten on Sunday evening.

Penn State announced that wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield has been let go.

“I would like to thank Taylor for his efforts during his time with Penn State but feel it is in our program’s best interest to make a change at this time,” James Franklin said.

It's an interesting move with interesting timing.

"penn state lost the BG transfer to arkansas and promptly fired their receivers coach," one fan wrote.

"Penn State fired its WR coach and then got a commitment from one of the best WRs in the portal," Ralph D. Russo added.

Stubblefield announced his own decision earlier on Sunday evening.

Details surrounding the firing are unclear at this time.

Penn State is expected to be one of the frontrunners in the Big Ten this year.