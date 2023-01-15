Football World Reacts To Bizarre Player Transfer News

Weird recruiting sagas are nothing new to the world of college football.

We had another one this weekend involving Darien (Ga.) McIntosh County Academy linebacker Quan Proctor. Proctor, who held a number of Group of Five scholarship offers, according to 247Sports, signed with FCS Savannah State back in February.

Over the weekend, Proctor posted a photo of himself on Twitter in a Savannah State uniform with a caption declaring he had entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. However, Savannah State quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator/recruiting coordinator Nick Trist then called Proctor out.

"I’ve seen a lot of stuff on Twitter, but I’ve never seen someone claim to be transferring from a school / program they never attended," Trist tweeted.

Proctor then responded with his explanation for the tweet.

"Never did I SAY I attended SSU I obviously committed and got my NLI released before the season to go to a program that I never played a snap for. FYI," he told Trist.

This exchange has earned plenty of commentary on Twitter, with some taking Trist's side and others clowning him for taking a perceived shot at the high schooler.

"It’s getting crazy out here coach," said Georgia high school assistant Jaeggar Graham.

"Apparently the kid got released from his NLI or something and used the wrong wording. Like kids do sometimes," countered Huntsville (Ala.) assistant coach Joshua Bailey. "I get that these coaches have a job and have to put food on the table. But one thing I will never get is trying to embarrass an 18 y/o on twitter for clout."

"Gotta do better, just seems like the kid signed the LOI with you guys and used the wording portal instead of release of of his NLI," added another coach.

"This thread is amazing. Who is in the right here? Coach or player?" wondered @Angry_UNTFan.

Whichever side you fall on in this debate, hopefully Proctor can find a new program sooner rather than later.