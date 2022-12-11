Football World Reacts To C.J. Stroud, Desmond Howard Drama

Did C.J. Stroud intentionally walk past Desmond Howard without shaking his hand last night?

The Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback caused a bit of a stir on Saturday evening, when he didn't shake Howard's hand as he walked onto the stage.

Now, Stroud only shook hands with two men, but Howard was the third in line. Howard was looking away from Stroud when the Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback walked past him.

Many thought that might have been intentional, as last year, Howard took a shot at Stroud and the Buckeyes during the Heisman Trophy ceremony. Many Ohio State fans - and players - have not forgotten about that.

"While being introduced at the Heisman Trophy ceremony, C.J. Stroud shook the hands of the first two Heisman winners on stage. He stopped at the third guy, who just so happened to be Desmond Howard," Josh Poloha tweeted.

You be the judge.

Was the Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback intentionally slighting Howard on stage?