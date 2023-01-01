Football World Reacts To Chris Fowler's Performance Tonight

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 31: ESPN's Chris Fowler looks on prior to the game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Georgia Bulldogs in the Capital One Orange Bowl for the College Football Playoff semifinal game at Hard Rock Stadium on December 31, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

We're one half into the College Football Playoff at the Peach Bowl semifinal contest.

Ohio State is leading Georgia, 28-24, after two quarters of play in Atlanta.

ESPN announcer Chris Fowler and analyst Kirk Herbstreit are on the call for this one. Fowler is being praised for his performance in primetime.

Fowler's call of a turf-monster tackle is going viral on social media.

"That's an all-timer!" one fan wrote.

"The turf monster even got Chris Fowler lol," one fan added.

"Fowler calls TD at the 15, and next stride he trips at the 12. Unreal," one fan added.

The second half of the No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State game is about to begin on ESPN.