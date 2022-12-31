Football World Reacts To College Football Playoff National Anthem

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 31: General view of the field before the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl college football playoff semifinal game between the Michigan Wolverines and the TCU Horned Frogs at State Farm Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images) Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Grammy Award-winning group Boyz II Men performed the national anthem this Saturday for the Fiesta Bowl between Michigan and TCU.

Boyz II Men have been entertaining the world since their inception in the late 1980s. They've had the chance to perform at a handful of sporting events in the past.

Unsurprisingly, the college football world enjoyed their performance of the national anthem on Saturday.

"Boys II Men #B2M absolutely nailed the National Anthem! So great," one person tweeted.

"Boyz II Men = Amazing job with the National Anthem!!! Now its Tcu v Michigan," another person wrote.

A third person said, "#boyziimen absolutely crushed the national anthem!!"

Hopefully Boyz II Men get a chance to perform the national anthem at another prestigious event sooner than later.

The Fiesta Bowl has officially kicked off in Glendale, Arizona.

ESPN will broadcast this CFP matchup between Michigan and TCU. Sean McDonough and Todd Blackledge are on the call.