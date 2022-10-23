College Football World Reacts To GameDay Decision News

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: Marcus Spears and Pat McAfee at ESPN College Game Day during a game between Georgia Bulldogs and LSU Tigers at Mercedes Benz Stadium on December 7, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

College GameDay announced its first-ever trip to Jackson State next Saturday.

On Sunday morning, the ESPN show declared that it'll set up shop at the Mississippi HBCU ahead of Week 9's rivalry game against Southern University.

Many onlookers expressed excitement over ESPN's outside-the-box selection.

"This is big," NFL agent Nicole Lynn said on Twitter.

"It's Deion Week," USA Today's Dan Wolken wrote.

"I LOVE IT," Illinois reporter Adam Rosen declared.

"Great look for HBCU’s," PIX11's Justin Walters stated.

"This is awesome," The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach responded.

As noted by Evan Barnes of The Commercial Appeal, it'll mark the first time College GameDay goes to an HBCU campus since 2008.

Head coach Deion Sanders has put the Tigers on the map. After winning the SWAC last season, they're 7-0 and averaging 40.3 points per game.

Coach Prime is turning Jackson State into a household name with major help from his son. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders has completed 73.6 percent of his passes and thrown 23 touchdowns this season.

Next Saturday's GameDay will be a fun one to watch.