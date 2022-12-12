Football World Reacts To Colorado Quarterback's Decision

Deion Sanders' speech to Colorado players.

Deion Sanders told Colorado players during his first team meeting that he would be more than happy to push plenty of them out the door.

The Buffaloes' new head coach told the team that he was bringing his own "luggage" and that it was "Louis" as in Louis Vuitton.

On Monday, a Colorado quarterback took Deion Sanders up on his own advice.

Colorado quarterback Maddox Kopp is transferring.

"Thank you to Buff Nation for my time in Boulder. I intend to enter the transfer portal with 3 years left of eligibility," he announced.

Kopp, a freshman, threw for 123 yards and one touchdown during the 2022 season.

"Can't blame you. When your new HC tells the team, his son is going to be the starting QB, without there even a competition. I wouldn't want to stay either," one fan wrote.

"Best of luck in the portal, hope you find a home that works for you," one fan added.

"Wishing you all the best Maddox! You’re extremely talented and any team will be lucky to have you. Always a Buff!" another fan wrote.

Kopp will have three seasons of eligibility remaining at his next program.