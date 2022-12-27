Football World Reacts To Controversial Bowl Game Suggestion

SHREVEPORT, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 18: Bowl Season painted on the field before the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl game between the UAB Blazers and the BYU Cougars at Independence Stadium on December 18, 2021 in Shreveport, Louisiana. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

In order for an FBS team to become bowl-eligible, it must win at least six games while owning a winning percentage of at least .500. Danny Kanell would like to see that rule change.

Kanell believes there are too many bowl games each season because the requirements for eligibility are too loose.

"Eight wins - yes 8 - should be required to play in a Bowl game," Kanell tweeted on Tuesday afternoon.

Some people like Kanell's suggestion.

"I stand by this," one fan said.

Others, meanwhile, would like the current format to remain untouched.

"For why? Why wouldn’t you want to have more CFB on TV," another fan responded. "I’d rather watch a 6-6 team play in the Birmingham bowl than watch a regular tv show."



"People say this like they can't shut their eyes and not watch the games, don't try to deprive more football from people who want it," a third fan wrote.

This tweet from Kanell is a controversial one to say the least.

Do you think eight wins should be the cutoff for bowl-eligibility?