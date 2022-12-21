Football World Reacts To Controversial Head Coach Firing

BALTIMORE, MD - DECEMBER 10: Head coach Ken Niumatalolo of the Navy Midshipmen walks off the field after losing to the Army Black Knights at M&T Bank Stadium on December 10, 2016 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Navy head football coach Ken Niumatalolo was fired earlier this month after 15 seasons. He was replaced by defensive coordinator Brian Newberry.

Niumatalolo's dismissal sparked controversy, as the 57-year-old coach claims he was fired in the immediate aftermath of his team's loss to Army on Dec. 10.

"I try not to comment on coaching changes, but this one is different," tweeted Coach Dan Casey. "Ken Niumatalolo had chances to leave Navy, but he wouldn't compromise his values. Imagine firing a man like this in the post-game locker room. He should have been shown more respect."

Others are not quite in agreement with Casey.

"OK, maybe Navy didn't need to fire Niumatalolo in the locker room. But this notion that he was somehow untouchable is preposterous," tweeted Kyle Rowland of the Toledo Blade. "Yes, service academy jobs are difficult. That's why he was paid more than $2 million per year. They're 11-23 over the past three seasons."

"Great guy, slightly above average coach that went 11-23 in his last 3 seasons. Where and how he was fired is of no consequence. 'Respect' is the battle cry of the mediocre," added another fan.

Other people are suggesting where the now unemployed coach can continue his career.

"It won’t happen but it’s time for Stanford commit to true 'intellectual brutality' and go triple option and hire Niumatalolo as OC," said Ted Nguyen of The Athletic.

"He needs to go revive Hawaii," suggested a Notre Dame supporter.

In his 15 years at Navy, Niumatalolo compiled an overall record of 109-83 and reached 11 bowl games. The Midshipmen also finished the season ranked in the top 25 twice, in 2015 and 2019.