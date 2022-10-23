Football World Reacts To Controversial Nick Saban Decision News

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 15: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on during the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium on October 15, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tennessee won the game 52-49. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images) Donald Page/Getty Images

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is facing some criticism for his controversial decision with a Crimson Tide player.

Last week, Alabama lost to Tennessee. While Vols fans stormed the field, one Crimson Tide player appeared to hit a young woman.

Saban announced earlier in the week that the player, Jermaine Burton, would be handled internally. That internal decision did not result in a benching.

Burton played on Sunday night.

"Jermaine Burton is playing for Bama tonight? Am I the only one that thinks this is insane?! At best, he shoved a female fan last week. At worst he punched her. I dont care if she was on the field or not. This is embarrassing for Nick Saban. Why is no else talking about this?" Aaron Torres wrote.

Saban explained his controversial decision following Alabama's blowout win.

“I don’t know how many of you have ever been in a situation like that,” Saban said. “But, I talked to him. He was scared, I was scared. Some of our other players were scared. I think you learn to respect other people because we have a responsibility to do that, regardless of the circumstance that we’re in. I talked to the guy. We have him in a counseling program.

“It’s not an anger management program as people announced today. Nobody ever said that. That’s not the problem, that’s not the issue. But, it’s about having the proper respect for other people. I didn’t think it was necessary to suspend the guy. If you knew the whole story, maybe you wouldn’t either but I am not going to divulge that.”

Is this the right move?

Alabama, meanwhile, bounced back with an easy win.