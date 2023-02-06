Football World Reacts To Controversial Tailgating Rankings

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - NOVEMBER 09: A general view of fans during the game between the LSU Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

A controversial ranking of college football's best tailgating scenes has gone viral on social media.

The rankings have Kansas State at No. 1, which is fairly perplexing to most of the college football world.

WSN put out the rankings, using things like food reviews, ticket prices, stadium capacity and more.

Kansas State Michigan Utah Ohio State Clemson Tennessee TCU Alabama Georgia USC

Unsurprisingly, many fans are pretty confused by the rankings, taking to social media and comment sections across the sports world.

"The author will get piss balloons thrown at him if he ever comes to lsu," one fan wrote.

"Wow. We are scrapping the barrel of items to get everyone worked up about! KState and USC....and no OleMiss and LSU? Sort of a miss folks," another fan added.

LSU and Ole Miss are two of the biggest tailgating schools in the country, but neither made the top 10.

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 22: Fans celebrate on the field after the LSU Tigers' win over the Mississippi Rebels at Tiger Stadium on October 22, 2022 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

How would you rank the top 10?