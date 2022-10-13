Football World Reacts To Controversial Tommy Tuberville News

CINCINNATI, OH - SEPTEMBER 15: Head coach Tommy Tuberville of the Cincinnati Bearcats looks on in the first half against the Houston Cougars at Nippert Stadium on September 15, 2016 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Tommy Tuberville isn't coaching football anymore, but the U.S. politician made football headlines on Thursday.

The U.S. Senator is teaming up with one of his colleagues, Joe Manchin, to draft up bipartisan legislation for Name, Image and Likeness.

"U.S. Senators Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) released initial feedback from stakeholders as they work to draft bipartisan NIL legislation," On3 tweeted.

The news is controversial to many.

"Ah yes, congress working on the truly important things…limiting how much a college player can make from NIL deals," one fan wrote.

"They liked it better when you could steal a recruit with a new Cadillac," another fan joked.

"We can’t have NIL preparing these athletes for a career in politics," one fan wrote.

"I’ll wait to see the final bill they come up with, but it feels like this process is going in the wrong direction for players. Pro sports leagues solve these problems with negotiated union CBAs. Classify athletes as employees and college sports could do the same," another fan added.

Where do you land on Tuberville's issue?