Football World Reacts To D.J. Uiagalelei's Transfer Decision

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 04: D.J. Uiagalelei #5 of the Clemson Tigers warms up before their game against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Duke's Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

It's official: D.J. Uiagalelei is transferring to Oregon State. The former Clemson quarterback announced the news on Twitter this Saturday.

Uiagalelei had an inconsistent season at Clemson this fall, completing 62.1 percent of his passes for 2,521 yards with 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

When it comes to Uiagalelei's potential, he has the tools to be a star. After all, we're talking about a former five-star recruit.

Perhaps this change of scenery will help Uiagalelei reach his ceiling.

As you'd expect, Oregon State fans are happy that Uiagalelei is joining their program.

"Love this pickup for OSU," one person tweeted. "Was underdeveloped in a bad offense, hopefully can take the Beavers to the next level."

"Christmas came early," an Oregon State fan said.

"Let's go Beavs," another fan wrote.

The writing was on the wall for Uiagalelei when he was benched in favor of Cade Klubnik during the ACC Championship.

Do you think Uiagalelei will have a breakout season at Oregon State?