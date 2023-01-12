Football World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Heisman Winner

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 24: Clouds over the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum turn pink in color as the sun sets during the Oregon State Beavers and USC Trojans college football game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 24, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Charles White, USC's all-time rushing leader and the 1979 Heisman Trophy winner, died Wednesday at age 64.

The College Football Hall of Famer died of cancer in Newport Beach, according to a statement from the university.

"Charles White was one of the all-time great Trojans," USC athletic director Mike Bohn said. "A Rose Bowl legend, a two-time unanimous All-American, and a NCAA record-setter, he made USC proud donning the Cardinal and Gold. He will always be remembered by the Trojan Family for the history he made on the football field and the legacy he left at Troy."

USC fans paid their respects to White following the tragic news.

White ran for 6,245 yards during four seasons with the Trojans. He exceeded 2,000 scrimmage yards for the 1978 national champions and scored 19 touchdowns with 2,195 yards to win the Heisman the following year.

He went on to play four seasons each for the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams, earning All-Pro recognition with 1,495 yards and 11 touchdowns in 1987.

White returned to his alma mater as an assistant coach before assuming an administrative role at USC.

Our sympathies go out to White's loved ones for their loss.