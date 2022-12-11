Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders' Big Warning

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 04: Deion Sanders on stage during the 2022 International Poverty Forum at Porsche Cars North America on March 04, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

Watch out, college football programs, Deion Sanders is coming.

The Colorado Buffaloes' new head coach is going viral for his major recruiting flip, as he flipped a Notre Dame four-star running back commit to the Pac-12 program.

Dylan Edwards, a four-star running back recruit in the 2023 class, flipped from Notre Dame to Colorado.

More big flips are probably coming.

"Nobody is safe."

The football world is intrigued.

"Edwards had already flipped once so Deion was smart to take aim at a kid who is impressionable. Thankfully did it at a position ND has much depth," one fan wrote.

"love prime but he bout to get a taste of d1 football," one fan added.

"There are almost no similarities between Colorado and Notre Dame. This flip had a couple things going into it- a long term relationship with Deion Sanders, early playing time/touches, and NIL. I strongly feel that the Irish will rarely be in a dogfight with the Buffaloes," another fan wrote.

Good luck stopping the Buffaloes moving forward.