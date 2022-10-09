Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Controversy News

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 04: Head coaches Willie Simmons of the Florida A&M Rattlers and Deion Sanders of the Jackson State Tigers interact before the start of the Orange Blossom Classic Game at Hard Rock Stadium on September 04, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. The Tigers defeated the Rattlers 59-3. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images) Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

There was a postgame controversy involving Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders and Alabama State head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. on Saturday.

Following Jackson State's win over Alabama State, Robinson shoved Sanders away during the postgame handshake.

Video of the interaction went viral.

Following the game, Robinson Jr. revealed his issue with Sanders.

“I guess me being up front, I thought it was a lot of disrespect the whole week,” Robinson said. “So you’re not going to be disrespectful the whole week in the media. We didn’t talk in the pregame. I was out there the whole time at the 50-yard line. He walked through our whole huddle in our end zone and came the long way around to get to his side of the field in pregame. I thought that wasn’t classy at all.

“So in the postgame, I’m not about to give you an Obama bro-hug. I’m going to shake your hand and I’m going to go home. I’m always going to be respectful and respect the game … I’m just going to show up for the SWAC. He ain’t SWAC; I’m SWAC. He ain’t SWAC,” Robinson added.

Fans didn't love that, though.

"The true definition of sore loser syndrome!" one fan wrote.

"Why dap the man off at all then. He lame for that," another fan added.

"WOW. If you can’t hold ya L, don’t be in leadership!" another fan pointed out.

Next year's game should be interesting...