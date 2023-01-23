Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders' Family Announcement

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI - SEPTEMBER 24: JSU head coach Deion Prime Sanders celebrates victory with his fiancé Tracey Edmonds after the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) game between the Jackson State Tigers and the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Jackson, Mississippi. JSU beat MVSU by 49 - 7. (Photo by William H. Kelly/Jackson State University via Getty Images) Jackson State University/Getty Images

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders issued a warning to everyone about his family on social media.

Sanders' comments come following a comment made by his daughter.

"Just so Ya Know "I don't play about my kids". If they're wrong the will repent and then make it right if possible publicly not privately. Some things we just should let go. PLEASE be careful speaking subliminally about my kids because my receipts ain't subliminal," he announced.

Sanders' daughter, Deiondra, addressed her father's decision to leave Jackson State for Colorado. She brought up "killings on the campus every few months" when speaking about Jackson State.

Her comments were proven to be inaccurate.

"Coach you know you can’t be doing all that extra on social media you work for Colorado. Instead of standing up for your daughter just tell her to stop speaking on Jackson State. You gonna get called into the office tomorrow and they are not with your shenanigans this weekend," one fan wrote.

"Spoken like a TRUE Father and Coach," one fan added.

"This one was easy - don't mention that university or utter anything about them... <--- That's what I would have said to mine immediately after I knew I was heading out," another fan wrote.

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 14: (L-R) Shedeur Sanders, former football player Deion Sanders and Shelomi Sanders attend On Location Experiences' 51 Days To Super Bowl LI Celebration at STK Rooftop on December 14, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for On Location Experiences) Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Sanders is currently building up the Colorado program, heading into his first season.