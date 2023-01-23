Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders' Family Announcement
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders issued a warning to everyone about his family on social media.
Sanders' comments come following a comment made by his daughter.
"Just so Ya Know "I don't play about my kids". If they're wrong the will repent and then make it right if possible publicly not privately. Some things we just should let go. PLEASE be careful speaking subliminally about my kids because my receipts ain't subliminal," he announced.
Sanders' daughter, Deiondra, addressed her father's decision to leave Jackson State for Colorado. She brought up "killings on the campus every few months" when speaking about Jackson State.
Her comments were proven to be inaccurate.
"Coach you know you can’t be doing all that extra on social media you work for Colorado. Instead of standing up for your daughter just tell her to stop speaking on Jackson State. You gonna get called into the office tomorrow and they are not with your shenanigans this weekend," one fan wrote.
"Spoken like a TRUE Father and Coach," one fan added.
"This one was easy - don't mention that university or utter anything about them... <--- That's what I would have said to mine immediately after I knew I was heading out," another fan wrote.
Sanders is currently building up the Colorado program, heading into his first season.