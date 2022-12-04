Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Family Problem

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI - SEPTEMBER 24: JSU head coach Deion Prime Sanders celebrates victory with his fiancé Tracey Edmonds after the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) game between the Jackson State Tigers and the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Jackson, Mississippi. JSU beat MVSU by 49 - 7. (Photo by William H. Kelly/Jackson State University via Getty Images) Jackson State University/Getty Images

Deion Sanders is officially the next head coach at Colorado. He was introduced on Sunday afternoon.

During his introduction press conference, the Buffaloes' new head coach said that one of his sons, defensive back Shilo, did not make the trip to Colorado this weekend, as he's in the dog house.

While the remark sparked some laughs on social media, there might be some real truth to it.

“That’s your quarterback," Deion said of his son, Shedeur, who was in attendance.

“He’s gonna have to earn it though. The safety (Shilo) made me mad so I didn’t bring him.”

According to a report, Shilo Sanders was against Deion's move to Colorado.

"Deion Sanders and son Shilo Sanders reportedly “butted heads” over decision to go to Colorado," the Wild Card tweeted.

According to the report, Shilo has grown really fond of the Jackson, Mississippi community. He's gotten involved with the Jackson State band and really loves being a part of the university.

It will be interesting to see what happens here.

"Twitter is funny, Shilo is a grown ass man. Y’all act like parents and kids don’t have conflict. Even if this is true….it happens. Y’all expect every relationship to be perfect and that’s y’all issue," one fan wrote.

"Deion needs to have self-accountability for misleading young kids. One thing I learned as a leader and Father is never prematurely make promises I can not keep. Some kids followed him because of what he sold them, which was more than football, a renaissance," one fan added.

"I’d be upset too if I came from an SEC school to JSU to play then you leave," one fan added.

"Probably because he used his one time transfer exception already to go to JSU," another fan wrote.

