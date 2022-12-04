Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders' Huge Recruiting Flip

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 04: Deion Sanders on stage during the 2022 International Poverty Forum at Porsche Cars North America on March 04, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

A day after getting hired as Colorado's head coach, Deion Sanders has already landed a major recruit.

Winston Watkins Jr., a five-star wide receiver from the class of 2025, flipped his commitment from Texas A&M to Colorado. The IMG Academy student from Fort Myers, Florida, announced his decision Sunday on Twitter.

Per Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, Watkins made the reason behind his choice abundantly clear.

"Deion Sanders!" Watkins said. "He is the GOAT and will always be. He's an amazing coach and can develop me as a player and person."

Onlookers were impressed with Prime Time scoring a major recruit less than 24 hours into his new job.

One commenter will especially draw attention. Wide receiver Travis Hunter shocked college football by joining Sanders at Jackson State as the nation's top-ranked recruit.

"That was fast," Hunter responded with a smirking face emoji that could leave fans to wonder if he has similar thoughts about following the coach to Colorado.

Watkins is the No. 13 overall prospect and fourth-ranked wide receiver in the 247Sports composite. The 5'10" sophomore decommitted from the Aggies last month.

This could be the first of many recruiting victories for Sanders, who is tasked with rejuvenating a Buffaloes program that went 1-11 this season. After bringing Hunter and other big names to an FCS school, he seems poised to steer considerable top talent to Colorado.