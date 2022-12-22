Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders' Huge Recruiting Move
Deion Sanders appears to be on the verge of a massive recruiting flip.
The Colorado Buffaloes head coach has already landed some premier players in Boulder. Now, he could be on the verge of adding another one.
Cormani McClain, the No. 9 overall player in the 2023 class, has not yet signed with Miami. He has just received a prediction to flip to Colorado.
Now, that would be massive...
"I can't help but to think what would it look like in Boulder, Colorado with Cormani McClain at one corner and Travis Hunter on the other corner," one analyst said.
Deion has reportedly been in contact with the five-star recruit throughout the day.
Watch out, folks.
"Is Prime gonna pull in the #1 CB in back-to-back years??" one fan wrote.
"Times are changing in Boulder!!!" one fan added.
"Holy crap, the top corner in high school football Cormani McClain won't sign with Miami today - and is in talks with Colorado," another fan wrote.
"Cormani just got an On3 prediction to flip to Colorado. This man Deion is unreal," one fan added.
Deion Sanders is coming.