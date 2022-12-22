Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders' Huge Recruiting Move

BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 26: NFL Network analyst Deion Sanders appears on set during the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins game at M&T Bank Stadium on October 26, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Deion Sanders appears to be on the verge of a massive recruiting flip.

The Colorado Buffaloes head coach has already landed some premier players in Boulder. Now, he could be on the verge of adding another one.

Cormani McClain, the No. 9 overall player in the 2023 class, has not yet signed with Miami. He has just received a prediction to flip to Colorado.

Now, that would be massive...

"I can't help but to think what would it look like in Boulder, Colorado with Cormani McClain at one corner and Travis Hunter on the other corner," one analyst said.

Deion has reportedly been in contact with the five-star recruit throughout the day.

Watch out, folks.

"Is Prime gonna pull in the #1 CB in back-to-back years??" one fan wrote.

"Times are changing in Boulder!!!" one fan added.

"Holy crap, the top corner in high school football Cormani McClain won't sign with Miami today - and is in talks with Colorado," another fan wrote.

"Cormani just got an On3 prediction to flip to Colorado. This man Deion is unreal," one fan added.

BOULDER, CO - DECEMBER 4: Deion Sanders, CUs new head football coach, talks to a packed audience in the Arrow Touchdown Club during a press conference on December 4, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado. CU held an introductory press conference to announce the hiring of Deion Coach Prime Sanders as the schools new head football coach. Chancellor Phil DiStefano and athletic director Rick George accompanied Sanders into a packed room in the Arrow Touchdown Club inside the Dal Ward Athletic Center. Sanders becomes the 28th head coach in Buffalo football history. Sanders, who known as Prime Time during his Hall of Fame playing career has since transitioned into Coach Prime as a head football coach. Sanders, 55, joins the CU program from Jackson State University where in three seasons the Tigers compiled a 27-5 record and won back-to-back Southwestern Athletic Conference championships. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/Getty Images

Deion Sanders is coming.