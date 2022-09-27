Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders' Next Job Prediction

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 04: Deion Sanders on stage during the 2022 International Poverty Forum at Porsche Cars North America on March 04, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

College football analysts continue to wonder if Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders will jump to a Power Five program.

During The Next Round podcast, Joel Klatt of Fox Sports predicted that Sanders will wind up at Auburn because he sees recruiting as the "first and foremost criteria" for the position.

"Can you go into any living room in America and win recruiting battles and to me, that's Deion Sanders," Klatt said. "So that's why I think Deion's gonna be the next coach at Auburn."

The college football world is torn over whether Sanders and Auburn would be a sensible fit.

There's also the question of whether Prime Time has any interest in leaving his current school. Sanders has turned Jackson State into a formidable SWAC team that's landed big recruits such as Travis Hunter.

Furthermore, Sanders has described his current role as a "calling" and said he's "happy" leading the HBCU program.

Some fans said Sanders is making more of an impact at Jackson State, while one wondered why pundits are overlooking Sanders' comments to speculate on his next job.

Klatt's point about recruiting at least holds up as a reason a major FBS school may want to hire Sanders. The Pro Football Hall of Famer could attract considerable buzz at any destination.