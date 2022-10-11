Look: Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders' Outfit Today

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 18: Head coach Deion Sanders of the Jackson State Tigers during warmups prior to the college football Cricket Celebration Bowl game between the South Carolina State Bulldogs and the Jackson State Tigers on December 18, 2021 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders continues to prove that he's truly one of a kind.

On Tuesday, Jackson posted a video of him wearing a hoodie that said, "Who Is SWAC!" on the front. The back of the hoodie said, "I Am SWAC!"

Of course, this is Sanders' way of responding to Alabama State coach Eddie Robinson Jr.'s recent comments.

Robinson called out Sanders following Alabama State's loss to Jackson State, telling reporters that 'Coach Prime' doesn't reflect the SWAC.

"He ain't SWAC. I'm SWAC, he ain't SWAC," Robinson said, via ESPN. "He's in the conference, doing a great job, can't knock that, got a great team, his son should be up for the Heisman Trophy, I love Shedeur, great player, I love what he's doing for the conference. ... But you're not going to come here and disrespect me and my team and my school and then want a bro hug. Shake my hand and get the hell off."

Though it's not a huge surprise, the college football world is loving Sanders' subtle response to Robinson.

"Dude's petty," one fan said.

"I bet these kid at Jackson State are having the time of their lives," another fan tweeted. "It must be great playing for a coach that's fun, yet demands excellence and knows what it takes to succeed at the highest level! Shoutout to Coach Prime!"

"I need that hoodie," a third fan commented.

No matter what is being said about Sanders, the fact of the matter is that he keeps winning at Jackson State.

The Tigers are 5-0 heading into Saturday's matchup against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.