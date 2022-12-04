Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Son Report

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI - DECEMBER 03: Shedeur Sanders #2 of the Jackson State Tigers carries the ball against the Southern University Jaguars during the first half of the SWAC Championship game at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

Is Deion Sanders' son going to follow his dad to Colorado?

Logic would suggest yes, of course, but it's not official yet. However, reports indicate that he'll do just that.

According to a report, Shedeur Sanders has already been doing some recruiting for the Buffaloes.

"Hearing that Jackson State QB Shedeur Sanders is already recruiting some prominent players in the Transfer Portal to join him at Colorado. Deion Sanders heavily implied that his son will follow him to next stop in recent interview, which is expected to be Colorado at this point," Brendan Sonnone reported.

Shedeur's transfer will be a big one.

"Sanders family gonna be winning PAC-12 titles and smoking that big gas. Seems like a winner-winner chicken dinner," one fan wrote.

"the transfer portal is cool and all, but there are probably more negatives than positives to it. despite the positive effects it has on some schools (such as USC), it straight up ruins programs who lose their in-house developed stars," another fan wrote.

"As someone who remembers the Big-8 and when Colorado was good, I’m excited to see that program be relevant again," another fan wrote.

"This is unreal. Buffs go from the absolute depths of dispair to full blown vibes fest. Lets go!!!" another fan wrote.

Colorado is going to be pretty fun to watch.