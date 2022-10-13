Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Son, Tom Brady News

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 05: Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders speaks with Jackson State Tigers quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during the Orange Blossom Classic game between the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Jackson State Tigers on Sunday September 5th, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Tom Brady's apparel brand is joining forces with a rising college star.

The BRADY line announced an NIL partnership with Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the son of Hall of Famer and head coach Deion Sanders.

"Shedeur Sanders is the perfect ambassador for BRADY," Brady said in a statement, per PEOPLE. "He embodies everything we look for in a BRADY athlete and his character and values align perfectly with our brand."

Fans are happy to see the 20-year-old receive national recognition with a major endorsement deal.

"I’m so excited to work with the BRADY team," Shedeur Sanders said in a statement, per Boardroom. "Tom has been a longtime mentor to me both on and off the field, and I’ve been a fan of his apparel brand since its inception, so this partnership feels like a natural next step."

Sanders has submitted 1,713 passing yards and 17 passing touchdowns with just two interceptions in four games for the undefeated Tigers this season. His dad has hyped the sophomore as a Heisman Trophy candidate.

As noted by Action Network's Darren Rovell, Sanders also has NIL deals with Beats by Dre and Gatorade in addition to his own BBQ sauce.