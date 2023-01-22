Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders' Warning To Players

Andscape Twitter

Deion Sanders has made it clear - he won't be tolerating any extra-curricular activities from his players.

The Colorado Buffaloes head coach informed players that there is a zero tolerance policy when it comes to drugs and alcohol.

“We would have your bags packed up and put a bow on it,” Sanders said on Barstool Sports.

He added: “People are going to drink and do what they’re going to do, but if they come in complex, if they come in the locker room in our space with that, it’s going to be a problem."

Football fans like what they're hearing.

"I assume if players live off campus it’s fine, since it’s not near his program.," one fan wrote.

"I’m excited to see what Prime can do at Colorado. He seems to be a no-nonsense coach," one fan added.

"Illegal drugs? Is caffeine, tobacco, marijuana acceptable?" one fan added.

"If that is the case, then the entire state of Colorado can’t come to their football games," one fan wrote.

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 14: (L-R) Shedeur Sanders, former football player Deion Sanders and Shelomi Sanders attend On Location Experiences' 51 Days To Super Bowl LI Celebration at STK Rooftop on December 14, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for On Location Experiences) Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

The Deion Sanders era at Colorado is going to be interesting, that's for sure.