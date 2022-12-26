Football World Reacts To Despicable Late Hit In Bowl Game

Bowling Green quarterback Matt McDonald exited today's Quick Lane Bowl in the first quarter after a brutal late hit.

On third-and-9 at his own 40-yard line, McDonald took off and scrambled around the left side for a first down. After he crossed over the sideline, he was upended by a New Mexico State defender.

McDonald appeared to hit his head on the turf and stayed down for a few moments. He was replaced by Camden Orth.

Immediately after the play, viewers took to Twitter to express their displeasure with the dirty hit.

"Really terrible if @BG_Football loses their starting quarterback due to a late hit," one person tweeted.

"Dirty ass late hit by New Mexico St on Bowling Green’s QB1 McDonald. Such BS," said another. "Fifteen yards but he might not play rest of this contest."

"That late hit oob by New Mexico State was uncalled for. That player should have been ejected," added a third commenter.

"That was a gruesome out of bounds late hit. Especially on the QB #quicklanebowl," chimed in a fourth.

McDonald did not return to the game for the Falcons on their next drive. Orth is still in and is trying to lead BGSU back from an early 7-0 deficit.

The Quick Lane Bowl is on ESPN.