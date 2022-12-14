Football World Reacts To Despicable Mississippi State Report

STARKVILLE, MS - NOVEMBER 25: A Mississippi State Bulldogs helmet sits on an equipment locker during the college football game between the Ole' Miss Rebels and the Mississippi State Bulldogs on November 25, 2021, at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, MS. (Photo by Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Mississippi State players and staffers are mourning head coach Mike Leach's sudden death.

Football understandably may not be the first thing on anyone's mind. However, a writer made a troubling accusation about other schools attempting to benefit from the tragedy.

According to longtime Mississippi State reporter Steve Robertson, college coaches have tried to persuade Rebels players to enter the transfer portal through third parties.

Fans are appalled by this allegation.

"Yikes," WDRB Bryce Jones said on Twitter.

"Unbelievable," a fan wrote. "Recruiting is a dirty business anyway, but this is a new low."

"Less than 24 hours ago, everyone tweeted sympathies. Looks like it's back to business," an MSU grad posted.

"These are very young men who are dealing with a huge loss," a fan said. "Other coaches just need [to] recognize these young men as people and not a football commodity. Let them grieve, play their bowl game, and figure out their next steps on their own timeline."

Another fan encouraged Robertson to call out the coaches engaging in this shady behavior. Robertson replied that he's "not scared to write the story" and is "happy to forward the change of address forms when they get fired."

Leach died Monday night following complications from a heart condition. He was 61 years old.

MSU's football program will eventually pick up the pieces and proceed from this crushing loss. Players may re-evaluate what's best for their future, but they deserve time to grieve first.

If this report is true, some coaches didn't even wait a few days after Leach's death to try and poach his players.