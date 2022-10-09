Football World Reacts To Despicable Tommy Tuberville News

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 01: Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) walks out of the Senate Chambers during a nomination vote in the U.S. Capitol Building on August 01, 2022 in Washington, DC. The U.S. Senate is scheduled to leave for August recess with action on several pieces of legislation still currently outstanding, including votes on Sen. Joe Manchin's (D-WV) Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, the PACT Act, and the Respect for Marriage Act. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Former college football head coach Tommy Tuberville is now an elected U.S. Senator.

This weekend, the former Auburn Tigers head coach went viral for some despicable comments on the campaign trail.

"They want reparation because they think the people that do the crime are owed that! Bullshit!" Tuberville said.

Wow.

College football fans have taken to social media to weigh in.

"This is a stunning comment from a guy who coached college football. Really, really foul," Dan Wolken wrote.

"Seriously, if a sitting college football coach said this in public he would be fired by the end of the day. Not even a question. But since Tommy is now a U.S. Senator, it’s just good campaign rhetoric I guess."

ESPN's Bomani Jones weighed in, as well.

"there’s a great irony to this. what would get most fired can get many elected. game is all broken," he tweeted.

This is a great example of what happened to the political game in this country. Anything goes, essentially.