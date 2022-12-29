Football World Reacts To Disturbing Bowl Turf Photo

BRONX, NY - DECEMBER 29: A general view of the Pinstripe Bowl logo in the end zone prior to the New Era Pnstripe Bowl on December 29, 2021 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, NY. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

It didn't take long for the field conditions to deteriorate in this year's Pinstripe Bowl.

The field at Yankee Stadium looked like an absolute mess midway through the first quarter. With an entire half of football left to play, things could get worse.

Football fans around the country are hopeful the NCAA will stop using baseball stadiums as venues for bowl games.

"Needs to be the last year we play football games on baseball fields," one fan said.

"Incredible that a bowl named 'Bad Boy Mowers' has terrible turf," a second fan tweeted.

"Stop playing football games in baseball stadiums," another fan wrote.

This is the second day in a row that fans complained about the field conditions for a bowl game. On Wednesday night, North Carolina and Oregon competed in the Holiday Bowl at Petco Park.

At some point, college football will have to forget about playing bowl games in baseball stadiums.