Football World Reacts To Embarrassing Arch Manning Announcement

AUSTIN, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 12: Arch Manning attends the game between the Texas Longhorns and the TCU Horned Frogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 12, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Tim Warner/Getty Images

We've all been there, Arch.

Arch Manning, the five-star quarterback recruit, is beginning his college career at the University of Texas.

Unfortunately, it looks like the No. 1 overall quarterback recruit has already lost an important item - his student ID.

A photo of Manning's student ID went viral on social media this week.

That's a tough look, but a funny one, too.

"Buddy named Archibald vs the Sooners? Joker movie!" one fan wrote.

"Fumble on his first play!" one fan added.

"You ain’t gonna bring up the fact his full name is Archibald?!?" one fan added.

Freshman problems, indeed. Hopefully Arch Manning will be more careful with his second student I.D.