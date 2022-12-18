Football World Reacts To ESPN Reporter's Sideline Interview

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 31: ESPN sideline reporter Molly McGrath talks during trophy presentation after the Goodyear Cotton Bowl CFP Semifinal college football game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Cincinnati Bearcats on December 31, 2021 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ESPN sideline reporter Molly McGrath is pregnant, expecting her second child.

On Saturday, the longtime sideline reporter was in Las Vegas, covering the bowl game between Oregon State and Florida.

During the game, McGrath interviewed Jimmy Kimmel, who has sponsored college football games with his name. He had a question for McGrath.

Would she let Kimmel buy the naming rights to the baby?

She didn't say no...

"How do I explain this to my husband?" she joked on social media.

Well...

"This is hilarious!" one fan wrote.

"You say honey. College is paid for!" one fan added.

"This is one of the best things I’ve ever seen," another fan wrote on social media.

"After Kimmel buys the naming rights, your kid becomes “Jimmy D,” which that name itself can then be sold as a brand name to, say, a food company for some new product. You cash in twice!" another fan suggested.

If you were in Molly McGrath's position, would you take Kimmel up on his offer?