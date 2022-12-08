Football World Reacts To ESPN's Announcers Decision

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 06: Kirk Herbstreit points to the crowd before the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game between the Louisville Cardinals and the Ole Miss Rebels on September 6, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

With the bowl season set to begin next week, ESPN has unveiled its commentator teams for all 40 postseason games.

The bowl season will kick off next Friday with two games. Miami (OH) and UAB will square off in the Bahamas Bowl, and No. 25 UTSA and No. 24 Troy will meet in the Cure Bowl.

The college football world couldn't wait to talk about the standouts from this press release.

Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Molly McGrath and Tiffany Blackmon will handle the Fiesta Bowl between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU.

The Peach Bowl between No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State, meanwhile, will be covered by Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe and Laura Rutledge.

This crew - minus Rutledge - will also cover the Rose Bowl.

Taylor McGregor, who will be on the call for the Liberty Bowl between Kansas and Arkansas, is amped up for her assignment.

"First time getting to call an Arkansas game," McGregor tweeted. "So freaking pumped!"

Overall, fans are excited to get the 2022 bowl season underway.

"My favorite time of the year," one person said.

The full list of commentator teams can be found here.

Which bowl game are you excited about?