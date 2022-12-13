Football World Reacts To Fenway Park Bowl Game Photo

BOSTON, MA - MAY 4: A general view inside Fenway Park before the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles on May 4, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Football games played in baseball stadiums always make for eventful setups.

This year's Wasabi Fenway Bowl at Fenway Park is a prime example. Fenway is quirky even by MLB standards, so you can imagine the challenges of fitting a regulation football field inside of it.

An overhead photo of the layout for the game, which will take place on Saturday, is going viral today. It certainly is unique.

While this is the first-ever Fenway Bowl--the 2021 version was canceled due to COVID-19--it is not the first time in recent history that the iconic stadium has hosted football.

Still, the sight of the odd setup of the playing field has drawn out plenty of comments from fans.

"This has to cause a substitution logistical nightmare . One team will be at a disadvantage at all times," one person noted because of the fact both benches are on the same side of the field.

"God I can’t wait to see this in person," another person chimed in.

"Resembles an Arena league setup," said a third.

"This is comical," added a fourth.

The 2022 Fenway Bowl between Louisville and Cincinnati will kick off at 11 a.m. ET on Saturday.

Besides the weird kickoff time and playing field, this game has an added element of drama to it, as Scott Satterfield, who had been the head coach at Louisville the past several seasons, left for Cincinnati earlier this month.

He replaced Luke Fickell, who became the new head coach at Wisconsin.