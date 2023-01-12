Look: Football World Reacts To Longtime Coach's Sabbatical

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 24: Head coach Derek Mason of the Vanderbilt Commodores yells after being doused in Gatorade after a 38-13 Vanderbilt victory over the Tennessee Volunteers at Vanderbilt Stadium on November 24, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

Derek Mason will not return to Oklahoma State after one year as the team's defensive coordinator.

In a statement posted Thursday on Twitter, Mason announced his decision to take a sabbatical from coaching.

"I look forward to spending time with my family to rest and reflect on opportunities within the game I love," Mason wrote. "I have been blessed during my tenure at Oklahoma State to work alongside Coach Gundy. His leadership and consistency are unmatched in the profession."

Players from Oklahoma State and Vanderbilt thanked Mason and wished him the best.

"Been a blessing to call you my coach," Oklahoma State defensive back Trey Rucker wrote.

"Thanks Coach, thank you for sharing what needs to happen on this team and in this game to be great," OSU alum and former NFL linebacker Kenyatta Wright said. "It was an honor and I appreciate you. Enjoy your family and rest during this time. See ya back in the league soon!"

"Can’t wait to see what the future holds because I know it consists of many more blessings," former Vanderbilt edge rusher Elijah McAllister wrote. "GREAT ball coach and a GREAT man."

"Thank you coach," OSU running back Ollie Gordon said.

"Truly remarkable looking at the imprint Coach Derek Mason has left on the game we all love dearly," Vanderbilt quarterback Mike Wright wrote. "Nothing but love this way. Proud of coach!"

Mason has spent the last 30 years coaching at multiple stops. After seven seasons as Vanderbilt's head coach, he served as Auburn's defensive coordinator in 2021 before taking the same role at OSU last season.

The Cowboys must find their third defensive coordinator in as many seasons amid a tumultuous offseason marred by several transfer losses. Head coach Mike Gundy commended Mason for fortifying the program's culture last season.

"The positive effect he's had on our players, staff, and program has been awesome," Gundy wrote. "I know it was a tough decision, but life is bigger than football. We wish him and his family nothing but the very best, and they are always welcome back in Stillwater!"