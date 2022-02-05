Football World Reacts To Friday’s Arch Manning News

Earlier this week, the football world learned that five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning reportedly removed one program from his list.

One of the most-heavily recruited players in the country, Manning has already received offers from most major programs. Unfortunately for Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers, they appear to be out of the running.

“Manning is currently playing basketball and did not take any visits in January,” 247Sports recruiting insider Steve Wiltfong said. “There is evidence he is also narrowing his list recently removing Clemson, another program he visited twice from consideration.”

It didn’t take long for fans to start reacting to the news. Some, including South Carolina fans, are happy Clemson won’t be landing another elite quarterback recruit.

“Just a little good news for yall, Arch Manning is no longer considering Clemson,” one fan said.

At least one fan doesn’t think this is a major loss for Clemson, which has another five-star quarterback coming in the 2022 class.

“It makes sense, honestly because Clemson has Cade Klubnik at QB from the ’22 class and is the No6 prospect in the country,” the fan said.

Wilftong noted that Manning has four programs “near the top of his list.”

“The New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman blue-chipper has Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas near the top of his list,” Wilftong said. “Manning visited both in the summer and returned to each campus for a game during the fall.”

Where will Arch Manning play his college ball?