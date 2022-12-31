Football World Reacts To Georgia Cheerleader Photo

ATHENS, GA - NOVEMBER 26: Bulldog cheerleaders perform before the Saturday afternoon college football game between the University of Georgia Bulldogs and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on November 26, 2022 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Georgia is chomping at the bit on Saturday afternoon.

The No. 1-seeded Bulldogs are set to get going against No. 4 Ohio State on Saturday night. Kickoff between the Bulldogs and the Buckeyes is set for 8 p.m. E.T.

Ahead of kickoff, Georgia's cheerleaders are gearing up in Atlanta. It's expected to be a heavy Georgia crowd on Saturday night, given that the game is near campus.

Bulldogs fans are loving the pregame spirit.

"Can’t wait ❤️❤️❤️❤️ go Dawgs ❤️🖤," one fan wrote.

"Let’s go Dawgs!!" one fan added.

"Let’s go Dawgs!!" another fan wrote on social media on Saturday.

Georgia fans are hoping their cheerleaders will bring the noise on Saturday.

It should be a fun night in Atlanta, that's for sure.

Ohio State and Georgia are set to kick off at 8 p.m. E.T. on Saturday evening.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: The Georgia Bulldogs cheerleaders perform prior to the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 01, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The game will air on ESPN.