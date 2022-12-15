Football World Reacts To Hall Of Fame's Mike Leach Decision

STARKVILLE, MISSISSIPPI - NOVEMBER 05: Hhead coach Mike Leach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs before the game against the Auburn Tigers at Davis Wade Stadium on November 05, 2022 in Starkville, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

Mike Leach is not currently eligible for the College Football Hall of Fame, as he didn't win 60 percent of his games as a head coach.

However, on Wednesday, the College Football Hall of Fame chose to honor him anyway.

Leach, 61, died following heart problems on Monday night.

"The College Football Hall of Fame honors the memory of Coach Mike Leach," they announced.

Fans are appreciative of the move, but would like something more.

"Put him in, Cowards," one fan wrote.

"Now let him in," one fan added.

"Turn the comments on cowards! Let him in the hall," one fan added.

"They must be tired of people asking them to induct coach. Turned off replies," another fan wrote.

Mike Leach might not have won 60 percent of his games, but few head coaches, if any, were more impactful in the sport's growth.

He should be put into the College Football Hall of Fame.