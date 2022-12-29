Football World Reacts To Head Coach's Shot At The SEC

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 11: The SEC logo is on the down markers at the game between the UAB Blazers and the Georgia Bulldogs on September 11, 2021 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

As he prepares to face the Big Ten champion for a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU head coach Sonny Dykes took a dig at the SEC.

Per Brandon Marcello of 247Sports, Dykes criticized the conference's schedule layout when discussing the challenges his Horned Frogs faced late in the season.

"We don't have the good fortune to play an out-of-conference game like the SEC does in Week 10 or Week 11," Dykes said. "You're not going to catch The Citadel in Week 10. We caught Texas."

Fans warned Dykes to be careful what he wished for, as they don't think TCU could navigate a full stack of SEC adversaries.

They also noted that the Horned Frogs instead began the season with cupcakes opponents. TCU blew out Tarleton, an FCS school that elevated to Division I in 2020, in Week 2.

The Citadel didn't face an SEC team this year. In fact, Georgia battled Tennessee for the nation's No. 1 rank in Week 10 on the same day Alabama played LSU.

Dykes' displeasure came as a result of TCU not having a bye after Sept. 17. They played six ranked Big 12 opponents over the ensuing 11 weeks, including a conference championship loss to Kansas State earlier this month.

While TCU may have to worry about the SEC if facing Georgia for the national title, the Horned Frogs must first defeat Michigan this Saturday. The Fiesta Bowl starts at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN.