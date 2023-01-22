Football World Reacts To Head Coach's Stunning Departure

NORMAN, OK - OCTOBER 1: A general view of the game football taken during the game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas State Wildcats on October 1, 2005 at Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. The Sooners won 43-21. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

A legendary NFL defensive back turned college football head coach won't be coaching after all...

Ed Reed, hired to lead the Bethune-Cookman football program, won't be coaching the team moving forward.

"We've been around here trying to change things," Reed said. "My vision for change, probably moving too fast for a lot of people. I'm not withdrawing my name, as they said. They don't want me here. They do not want me here because I tell the truth."

Negotiations reportedly fell through between Reed and the school.

The football world is pretty stunned by what's happened at Bethune-Cookman.

"I understand why Bethune-Cookman moved on from Ed Reed. At the same time, it’s clear that BCU didn’t know Ed. Uncleanliness frustrates him, especially when others are forced to clean a mess they didn’t make. His passion for responsibility brings solidarity," one fan wrote.

"Ed Reed’s Passion is unquestioned," RGII tweeteed.

Is Bethune-Cookman making the right decision to part ways with Reed?