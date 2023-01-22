Football World Reacts To Head Coach's Stunning Departure
A legendary NFL defensive back turned college football head coach won't be coaching after all...
Ed Reed, hired to lead the Bethune-Cookman football program, won't be coaching the team moving forward.
"We've been around here trying to change things," Reed said. "My vision for change, probably moving too fast for a lot of people. I'm not withdrawing my name, as they said. They don't want me here. They do not want me here because I tell the truth."
Negotiations reportedly fell through between Reed and the school.
The football world is pretty stunned by what's happened at Bethune-Cookman.
"I understand why Bethune-Cookman moved on from Ed Reed. At the same time, it’s clear that BCU didn’t know Ed. Uncleanliness frustrates him, especially when others are forced to clean a mess they didn’t make. His passion for responsibility brings solidarity," one fan wrote.
"Ed Reed’s Passion is unquestioned," RGII tweeteed.
Is Bethune-Cookman making the right decision to part ways with Reed?