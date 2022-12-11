Football World Reacts To Heisman Trophy Ceremony Drama

We had some drama at the 2022 Heisman Trophy ceremony on Saturday night.

While USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams won the award, there was some drama on the stage between Ohio State finalist C.J. Stroud and former winner Desmond Howard.

Last year, Howard took a shot at Stroud and the Buckeyes. Ohio State fans and players are still bothered by what Howard said last year.

This year, Stroud walked on stage without shaking Howard's hand. Did he do it on purpose?

"While being introduced at the Heisman Trophy ceremony, C.J. Stroud shook the hands of the first two Heisman winners on stage. He stopped at the third guy, who just so happened to be Desmond Howard," Josh Poloha tweeted.

What do we think? Was it intentional or coincidental?

"Some rivalries never die," one fan wrote.

"No matter the time, place, or date..we all knew this handshake wasn’t going to happen between CJ and Desmond right?" one fan added.

"Neither did anything wrong, looked innocent to me. Y’all reaching," one fan added.

"Desmond has proven to be unprofessional on that stage, proof being last year. Stroud did exactly what should’ve have been done and that is ignore that dude," another fan wrote.

Robert Griffin III seemed to enjoy it, at least.

It will be interesting to see if anyone addresses this further.