Football World Reacts To Heisman Trophy Voters Controversy

The 2022 Heisman Trophy is set to be announced on Saturday evening.

USC's Caleb Williams is seen by most as the favorite, but could his fingernail paint rub some voters the wrong way?

This past weekend, Williams had 'F--k Utah' spelled out in fingernail paint. USC got blown out by Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

According to one college football insider, some voters did not love that.

“I think Caleb is the best player in America,” Aaron Murray said. “But the discussion would be over, if he didn’t put (F—) Utah on his fingernails. Because I’ve talked with some Heisman voters this week, and that’s their big hesitation.”

The football world is not happy with that mindset.

“Bro, that is some soft, holier-than-thou again MLB Hall of Fame voting writing BS right there," Murray's co-host, T-Bob Hebert, said in reply.

Other fans pointed out that the Heisman Trophy was once given to Johnny Manziel...

"They gave one to manzoel and mayfield lmfao," one fan wrote.

"Lmao they gave a Heisman to Manziel!" another fan wrote.

"Murray just trying to make a case for his walk on turned complimentary piece to get the Heisman," another fan added on social media.

If you don't vote for Caleb Williams because of fingernail paint, you should never be allowed to vote again.

On anything.