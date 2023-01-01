Football World Reacts To J.J. McCarthy's Postgame Promise

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 03: Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) looks on during the Big 10 Championship college football game against the Purdue Boilermakers on December 3, 2022 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Michigan's season ended Saturday with a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl.

After the game, via Jeanna Trotman of WXYZ Detroit, quarterback J.J. McCarthy declared that the Wolverines will return strong next year before leaving the press conference.

"We fought our hearts out," McCarthy said. "There was a lot of things that we could have done better. I can't wait to watch the tape. But we will be back. I promise that."

Some Michigan fans appreciated McCarthy's passionate statement.

Others, meanwhile, thought the sophomore would have sent a better example by actually staying to answer questions.

McCarthy has already experienced two College Football Playoff losses.

After coming off the bench in last season's loss to Georgia, he seized the starting job in 2022. McCarthy tossed a career-high 343 yards on Saturday, but he also threw two crucial pick-sixes.

The Illinois native will presumably return to Ann Arbor as the starting quarterback next season. He's already set the bar high for Michigan to again make the CFP.