Football World Reacts To Jackson State's Coaching Hire

MEMPHIS, TN - SEPTEMBER 14: A JSU branded helmet on the sideline prior to the Southern Heritage Classic game between the Jackson State University Tigers and the Tennessee State Tigers on Saturday September 14, 2019 at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, TN. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Jackson State has found its successor to Deion Sanders. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, the HBCU powerhouse is set to hire T.C. Taylor as its head coach.

Taylor was the team's wide receivers coach under Sanders. He's a Jackson State alum with strong ties to the program.

Thamel said Jackson State expects Taylor to keep its momentum going.

It seems like college football fans love this hire.

"That’s super dope to see," one fan said.

"Expected," a second fan tweeted. "TC LOVES Jackson State."

"Y'all still fake mad at Coach Prime? He vouched for his assistant to get the head job," another fan wrote.

Before joining Jackson State's staff, Taylor spent time at North Carolina Central. He was the team's offensive coordinator and quarterback coach from 2014-2018.

It'll be tough to replace Sanders, there's no doubt about it. Since 2020, the Hall of Famer has won 27 games.

However, Taylor will have Jackson State's full support. That could give him the confidence he needs to keep the Tigers atop of the SWAC.